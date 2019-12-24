Think twice before you put some dope under the Christmas tree

Father Christmas may be branded a drug dealer if gifts of green make their way into stockings.

However, cannabis activists and users are willing to take that risk by giving a mind-altering gift this Christmas.

Rastafarian Gareth Prince, who led the fight for the legalisation of marijuana in SA for 21 years, said giving dagga as a gift was illegal in the “very technical sense”.

“The current definition of dealing includes collection, supply or transportation. This obviously has to change because of the ConCourt ruling, but until this is done, police can still rely on the old definition to arrest you, although they might not succeed in a prosecution,” he told TimesLIVE.