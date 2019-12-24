Tembo gives Chippa coach Mapeza thumbs-up

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has given his countryman and former teammate Norman Mapeza a thumbs-up for the progress he has made at Chippa United.

This was after the Chilli Boys beat Matsatsantsa 1-0 in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The win extended Chippa’s unbeaten run in the league to five matches.

Although Mapeza and Tembo never played together in the Zimbabwean soccer league, they two were teammates regularly in the national set-up.

“He has done well,” Tembo said.

“To be honest, he has been grinding results. They [Chippa] play with a little bit of structure.

“It’s not easy in this league to come in and have the impact that he has had. So credit should go to him.

He has restructured the team and you can see there is a little bit of energy in the team and that is what he has brought in.

“He has also given an opportunity to players who have not been playing and they have responded very well.”

Mapeza joined the side in October in an attempt to save Chippa from relegation this season.

Just two months into the job, and Mapeza’s magic has seen the Chilli Boys move up from 16th place on the log to 10th.

The no-nonsense coach has accumulated 13 points from the eight league matches in which he has been in charge.

Chippa’s good run started taking shape when they beat AmaZulu 2-0 and that was followed by a thumping 3-0 victory over Black Leopards.

They had been hoping for a hat-trick of wins, but they were held to a goalless draw by Baroka at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

But they found their winning ways again when they beat Cape Town City and SuperSport, both by 1-0 margins.

Knowing Mapeza’s nature, Tembo is confident that the former FC Platinum coach will maintain the winning streak.

“He will keep it going as long as he has got the team and the players understand that you can’t get carried away, you have to continue working hard,” Tembo said.

“That is how it is in the this league, as soon as you just get a little bit complacent then things will fall apart.

“But I think he will manage to keep [the players] together and make sure they stay focused.