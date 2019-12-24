Bay’s Christmas party continues

’Tis the season to be jolly and holidaymakers have an array of festive events lined up for them to have a good “jol”.

From sporting events and festivals down to a good old party at the club, the Bay is abuzz with activities for people of all ages to enjoy over the Christmas week.

December 24

The first stop for Christmas Eve celebrations is the 2nd annual Blawa Xmas Experience at PataPata Lifestyle, New Brighton, from 2pm until late. The event will feature PE music talents such as duo Gyfo, Liira Womdantso, DJ Mleister, Muzero, Rootraction, AugustChild, DJ SK, Aqua and more.

Mulligan’s Pub & Grill in North End will hold a karaoke competition for patrons from 8pm until midnight on Christmas Eve.

Alternatively, karaoke fans can enjoy an evening of fun at the It’s Too Late to be Good Christmas Eve party at Pool City, Newton Park from 5.30pm.

December 25

There are morning Christmas services at various churches in Nelson Mandela Bay including RUCC PE at 8.30am, Horizon Ministries International in Schauderville at 8am, and Arcadia Moravian Church and Emmanuel Church at 9am.

December 26

The New Brighton Jazz festival kicks off at 11am at Embizweni Square. The event, spearheaded by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, will feature jazz musicians Asanda Mqiki, Barlo Luzipo, Nomabhotwe, Nosisi Mavela, Johnny Johnson, Wela Matomela, Zimsto Eroofini, Kora X, The Divas and Fakade, among others.

The festival is set to highlight New Brighton’s jazz heritage and forms part of the agency’s New Brighton Economic Development Project, project managers Thandie Mafu and Oyama Vanto said.

“The jazz festival was identified as an ideal launch pad for the New Brighton Cultural Precinct, to build awareness and demonstrate possibilities.

“The community wishes to emulate and in time exceed the benchmarks set by precincts such as Vilakazi Street in Soweto. The entire programme has the potential to change the face of New Brighton, economically, socially and spatially,” Mafu said.

“The jazz festival is also to celebrate the jazz heritage of New Brighton, rewriting of the community stories through murals and to allow for the resilient art, culture and heritage of New Brighton to lead the development of this unique and special township,” Vanto said.

For sports fanatics, the Triathlon Summer Series is at Pollock Beach, Marine Drive, on December 26 from 8.30am.

The series is open to all, regardless of experience in triathlon, skill level, athletic ability or fitness.

The annual Motherwell Picnic Festival returns to the NU8 stadium on December 26, with a line-up of music, fashion, food stalls and a kiddies’ corner to suit the whole family.

Musicians aiming to entertain guests include Athi Capone, Thembelani Mbilini, Zain SA and more. The festival runs from 10am until 10pm.

December 27

Arguably one of the most anticipated events of the season, the annual Ebubelenil kicks off with the Urban Festival: Hip Hop vs Gqom vs Amapiano at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 27.

The day’s festivities will include national heavyweights in all three genres including Kwesta, Kabza De Small, Sho Madjozi, Prince Kaybee, Cassper Nyovest and AKA.

The three-day festival continues with a comedy show on December 28 and the main music festival on December 29.