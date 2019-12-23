Youths instructed on dangers of illegal circumcision

Camps for boys that combine fun with serious education on the dangers of illegal, underage initiation could help to protect youths from making poor decisions under peer pressure.

The Eastern Cape continues to be rocked by initiate deaths, mostly underage and in illegal initiation schools.

Man and Boy Foundation director Nkululeko Nxesi said teaching boys about the dangers of illegal initiation, and the beauty of the rite when done legally, could help curb illegal circumcision and deaths.

For almost three weeks the foundation has held a camp in Tsolo with 111 boys, aged 16-17, in attendance.

The camp is free but the boys must have permission from parents and traditional leaders to attend.

Every initiation season, the foundation organises a boys’ camp, roping in teachers, life orientation trainers, sport coaches, peer educators, youth ambassadors and nurses.

Nxesi said the foundation was embarking on a mentorship and empowerment programme where boys were taught about their rights, legal and medical compliance when attending initiation, purity, life skills, the dangers of illegal circumcision, peer pressure and the dangers of crime.

In the 2019 winter season, 17 initiates died in the province and in the 2018 summer season 21 died.

“Some are abducted to illegal initiation schools, while others go to illegal schools due to peer pressure.”

The camps targeted ages 12-17, Nxesi said.

The foundation assisted in the rescue of several initiates this initiation season.

Of the 25 deaths this season, seven were in the Chris Hani district, seven in Amathole, four in OR Tambo, three in Joe Gqabi, two in Alfred Nzo, one in Sarah Baartman and one in the Bay.