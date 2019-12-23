The KFC proposal: how it went viral, SA’s support and the wedding

In the history of viral stories, the KFC proposal surely makes it up there with the best to ever come out of the internet.

Not only was it buzzing nationally, but the proposal also made world news, proving once again that humans love LOVE!

First comes love, then comes second engagement

It all started when KFC picked up on a video posted on Instagram by Kateka Malobola, who witnessed and filmed the romantic scene at Evaton Plaza.

The fast-food restaurant then called on Mzansi to help find the “beautiful couple”.

The couple issued a statement to SowetanLIVE, saying they fell in love in 2010, began lobola negotiations in 2011, married in 2012 but never had their dream wedding or rings that were satisfactory.

The groom, Hector Mkansi, said: “I decided to come to KFC to give her a small surprise with a meal.”

He arranged for KFC staff to bring the food out with the ring, and he then “went on my knees”.