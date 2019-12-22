Nelson Mandela Bay pool closures not a people-wise decision

The festive season is the three weeks between December and January when we usually put all the hardships of the year aside, and have a good time with our families and friends.

For South Africans that means fun in the sun, sundowners near the beach and spending hours in the water any — or every — day of the week.

This week, however, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality announced that it has cut the number of days that some pools in the townships and northern areas will be operational.

The pools are in Zwide, Motherwell, Wells Estate, Gelvandale, Varsvlei, Rosedale and KwaNobuhle as well as the Kings Beach middle pool.

These pools, the municipality said, would be closed from Monday to Thursday, and only open for business over the weekends and on public holidays.