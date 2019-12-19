WATCH | SA’s most dangerous roads: Here’s where to be extra careful this holiday season

Thousands of South Africans travel across the country to their favourite holiday locations in December.

Due to the increase in road deaths during the month, it has become known as “fatality month”.

In 2018, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) recorded 14,500 road deaths for the year.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), SA has some of the most perilous roads in the world.

These are the ones to be extra careful on during the festive season.