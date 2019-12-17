Taxi driver bust for being 13 times over the drink-driving limit

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver was arrested on Sunday for being 13 times over the alcohol limit — with a full load of people on board.

He was one of 81 people arrested in KZN since December 1, according to provincial authorities.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that 1,600 people had been arrested for various traffic offences over the same period.

“The motorist with the highest alcohol content was arrested in Umdloti yesterday [Sunday] afternoon, and his alcohol reading was 1.33mg/l. This motorist was driving a minibus taxi and was 13 times over the legal alcohol limit.

“A driver of a light motor vehicle whose alcohol reading was 1,13mg/l was arrested in Dundee on Friday, 13 December, and he was five times over the legal alcohol limit,” said Gugu Sisilana, KZN transport department spokesperson.

Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli lambasted the 81 arrested drunk-drivers for putting innocent lives at risk.

Meanwhile, Sisiland said that eight motorists were arrested for speeding in KZN.