Sunglasses with a built-in camera? Here are 10 things Trevor Noah can't live without

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has shared the 10 things he can't go without when he hits the road and fans relate.

The Grammy-nominated comedian recently sat down with the international monthly men’s magazine GQ to discuss the 10 things he cannot live without.

Trevor counted his electric toothbrush, headphones and lip balm as things he can't live without when he's on the move.

“I used to brush my teeth with a normal toothbrush, and then when you discover this it is like moving from a horse carriage to a car,” Trevor joked.

On the lip balm, he said he prefers balm to chapsticks because chapsticks are a “scam”.

“They say this is medicated. I don’t know what that means but I just like the sound of anything that says medicated.”

Check the video below: