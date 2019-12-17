Five must-have SA apps to help ease holiday stress

There are five apps that South Africans can absolutely not do without this coming festive season.

So says public relations group Irvin Partners.

The group released the names of the apps just ahead of the first public holiday of December and undoubtedly, these will prove useful.

Eskom Se Push

This app gives you push alerts on load-shedding schedules. After recent rolling blackouts, this one is a no-brainer.

“The Eskom Se Push app keeps you up to date on exactly when you will be without power, meaning you can make sure the turkey will still be roasted in time for Christmas lunch now that we find ourselves in another period of load-shedding no matter how long it may last,” said Irvin Partners.

SweepSouth

This app will assist you in getting a helper at the simple touch of a button. SweepSouth is perfect to use on a day after you have scores of holiday guests over and now need a helping hand in washing your dishes or cleaning up your house.

“Whether you’ll be looking for help over this period because your domestic worker is on leave, or maybe you want some extra help after an evening entertaining friends and family, SweepSouth, similar to Uber, allows you to book a vetted and user-rated domestic worker when you need it,” said Irvin Parners.