‘Perverse, wicked’ child rapist gets life

PREMIUM

A judge has thrown the book at a middle-aged man convicted of raping a 19-month-old girl, describing his actions as “abhorrent, wicked and perverse”.



Sentencing Mzingisi James Ntshontshi, 50, to life behind bars in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday, judge Irma Schoeman said the ordeal had devastating consequences for the toddler...

