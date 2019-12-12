PE model promotes tourism abroad
A Port Elizabeth model, recently crowned first runner up in the Mr Glam International pageant in the Philippines, says he hopes his new title will give him a voice to speak for the voiceless in his own country.
Mawande Qeqe, 35, said he would use the platform provided by his newly acquired title to help educate the youth about tourism...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.