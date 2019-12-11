Brother shot while wounded on ground — witness

A Port Elizabeth man on Tuesday identified Marshall Chabide as the person who had shot and killed his brother, Robert William, a member of the Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum

Testifying on behalf of the state, the man, who is not being named as he is under witness protection, said he had seen Chabide shoot Kleinhans on the night of March 1.

“I looked back to see who was really shooting,” the man said.

“I knew at that stage who the shooter was, but I wanted to make sure.”

Chabide, 36, faces charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He has pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Kleinhans, 55, was shot by Chabide while walking home after visiting his sister in Extension 43, Bethelsdorp.

According to the witness, he and Kleinhans had seen Chabide and two other unidentified men at a tavern near their sister’s home.

Chabide allegedly asked Kleinhans for R2, which he handed over.

The witness said it was while he, Kleinhans and their brother-in-law, only named in court as Phillip, were on their way home that they saw Chabide and the two other men standing at a nearby shop.

The witness, who had been walking a few metres in front of Kleinhans and Phillip, said he had passed the shop where Chabide was standing and when he looked back he could see Kleinhans and Phillip in an argument.

According to the witness, Kleinhans was trying to convince Phillip to go home as he was drunk.

The witness said he then heard a gunshot and when he looked around he saw Kleinhans running towards him and holding his back.

“[Kleinhans] was shouting ‘run away’,” the witness said.

The witness then jumped over a boundary wall of a nearby house and looked to see what was happening.

“[Chabide] continued shooting while [Kleinhans] lay on the ground,” the man said.

He claimed the other two men with Chabide had what he thought looked like guns in their hands.

“It looked like guns because of how they stretched out their arms and were holding something.”

The man said he then ran to the other side of the house, jumped over the wall and ran home.

“When I got home I was so confused I could not even tell my sister-in-law what had happened,” the man said.

After sitting outside with his head in his hands, the man said Phillip arrived to tell Kleinhans’s wife that her husband had been shot.

They then went to the scene where police had already gathered.

“The inspector came over to me and asked who had seen what.

“I said I saw [what happened].

“I told him what I saw and told him it was [Chabide] who shot [Kleinhans],” the man said.

The case continues.