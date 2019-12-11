Bobani in bid to get job back

Axed mayor Mongameli Bobani believes the people of Nelson Mandela Bay will suffer without him at the helm.

And while he is aware that his urgent application for reinstatement may be interpreted as self-serving, he claims to be doing it for the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay — because he has their best interests at heart.

Bobani turned to the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to have the decision to boot him out of office set aside.

And while lawyers for the state, the municipality and the various opposition parties went head-to-head in court, outside a crowd of UDM supporters banded together in a show of support for the former mayor.

The case was postponed to Friday for argument.

Bobani said in court papers that the decision taken at a council meeting on Thursday last week to boot him out of office was invalid and in contravention of Section 58 of the Municipal Structures Act which requires that he be given 10 days’ notice of an intention to vote him out.

Simply put, Bobani said, this was not done and his removal was therefore illegal.

“As a consequence of my illegal removal from the office of the executive mayor, any action and decision taken after I was booted out of office on [December 5] is invalid and will negatively impact and affect the rights of Nelson Mandela Bay’s citizens,” he said.

DA councillors Morne Steyn and Athol Trollip, the municipality, and acting municipal manager Buyelwa Mafaya — cited among the 17 respondents — said they would oppose Bobani’s bid for reinstatement.

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye and acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi, meanwhile, filed notices to abide by the court’s decision, while the ANC, EFF, AIC, COPE and United Front did not oppose the matter.

Acting judge Lisa Ntsepe ordered that all opposing papers be filed by the end of the day on Wednesday and that the matter be argued on Friday.

Bobani is supported in his application by former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana, who despite having tendered her resignation on the morning of December 5, now similarly wants her job back.

Mpongwana sat next to a smiling and cheerful Bobani in the front row of the court gallery on Tuesday afternoon.

He shook hands and joked with members of the various opposition parties.

Bobani and Mpongwana submitted, through their lawyers, that agreements reached under them — such as a deal to host the British and Irish Lions tour in July 2021 — were in jeopardy as a result of their removal.

“It was a very tricky deal to negotiate.

“This is but one example of many to be given to illustrate the gravity of the decisions taken by the respondents ... and the consequences of their unlawful conduct,” Bobani said.

Bobani said while he accepted that he could be removed from office in terms of Section 58 of the Municipal Structures Act, prior notice needed to be given.

On Monday last week, the motion was included in Mpongwana’s report in the council agenda, but in a reprinted version of the report distributed two days later, the document was nowhere to be found.

However, the matter was discussed at a multiparty whippery meeting between whips of the various political parties, where it was once again decided to resort back to the agenda that was initially distributed.

But Bobani remains adamant that notice of the motion of no confidence and council’s intention to remove him was never given to him before the December 5 meeting.

He further wants the court to set aside all executive decisions taken by the municipality following his removal.