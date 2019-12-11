Kamvalethu a haven amid gang chaos

“See your goal and understand the obstacles ahead.

“Create a positive mental picture and clear your mind of self-doubt.

“Embrace your challenges and stay on track — show the world you can do it.”

These are some of the motivational quotes almost 100 children from some of the northern areas’ worst-affected gang zones read as they walk into the ACVV Kamvalethu Drop-in Centre in Schauderville every day.

The centre was established in 2013 to assist in breaking the cycle of poverty by getting vulnerable children off the streets and empowering them to become positive, functioning members of society.

The centre’s assisting social worker, Sanchia Matthysen, said the doors of this crime-prevention home opened at 7am.

“The premises could only take up to 45 children, so we divided the kids into two groups.

“Children from ages 2-7 come in the morning until 1pm, and from 1pm until later in the afternoon children from 13-19 come in for their session,” she said.

Matthysen said in the morning they bathed the children and gave them a nutritious breakfast, adding they packed lunch tins for the older group.

“We are not an early childhood development centre, but we do prepare the little ones for school through ‘learning through play’.

“While they are here we teach them shapes, letters and how to count.

“We also have a laundry service to keep the children’s uniforms clean.

“During the afternoon we help them with their homework,” Matthysen said.

Showing The Herald reporter some of the children’s report cards, she said she could see the improvement in their performance.

Matthysen said the centre was a support structure for families from the northern areas, adding that some children walked from as far as Helenvale to attend the classes.

“The idea is to work together with the family to keep the child within the community.

“It is not ideal to remove a child from their home, because, yes, there’s this place that is a haven, but when they have to go back to their home they are unable to make the transition,” Matthysen said.

On Monday, joyful murmurs filtered through the classrooms while the children were making Christmas decorations.

Young, cheerful faces were covered in glitter and every surface including the wooden floors bedazzled with sparkly bits.

Matthysen said the centre was a safe space for the children not only to develop but to learn discipline and responsibility.

She said because it was the holidays some of the older kids came during the morning to assist with washing dishes and cleaning the yard.

She said each of them had at least one chore to do around the centre all week and would be rewarded upon completion.

The ACVV Kamvalethu Drop-in Centre is one of the organisations that has responded to The Herald Christmas Cheer Campaign’s call for donations of items needed in the daily running of these organisations.

As part of their wish list, Matthysen said the centre’s kitchen needed fumigation and renovation.

“Our kitchen is falling apart, with some of the cupboards caving in.

“We would like to paint the building — when something looks good you feel proud of it.

“We would also appreciate donations of food and clothing for our children,” she said.

The Herald encourages charities to e-mail atterburyu@tisoblackstar.co.za and give a brief description of what they do, along with what they need.

A reporter may then visit the organisation so its story can be shared.

Donors give directly to the charities in question and not to The Herald.

Donors are also encouraged to contact The Herald so the moment can be captured.

To donate to the ACVV Kamvalethu Drop-in Centre, contact social worker Sanchia Matthysen on 076-326-2402 or e-mail samkamvalethu@gmail.com