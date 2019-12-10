News

Stages 6 to 8 load-shedding: What it means and how it affects you

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 10 December 2019
Eskom has started planning for stages 7 and 8 load-shedding.
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time on Monday and has announced that it has started planning for stages 7 and 8.

What does this mean and how does it affect you?

Stage 6 

SA has never experienced anything higher than stage 4 load-shedding, with stages 6 and 7 indicating that Eskom will shed 6,000MW and 7,000MW respectively.

Stage 6 doubles the frequency of stage 3 and, according to Eskom, this means load-shedding will be scheduled over four-day periods for four hours at a time.

Stage 8

Should Eskom escalate load-shedding to stage 8, SA residents will be without power up to six times a day or 12 hours, depending on the day’s schedule. This stage will shed 8,000MW from the grid.

Stage 8 doubles the frequency of stage 4.

'Controlled way'

According to Eskom, load-shedding is a controlled way to make sure the national power grid remains stable.

“The higher the load-shedding stage, the more frequent you will experiencing load-shedding.

“The higher the stage, the greater the number of customers who will be affected across the country.

“Generally, load-shedding in stage 8 will result in customers having electricity for 50% of the day.”

NB: On Tuesday, Eskom downgraded load-shedding from stage 6 to stage 4.

Politicians weigh in

Taking to social media, politicians had much to say about the situation.

