East Cape beauty brings joy with Miss Universe crown

Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has not only shattered stereotypes about beauty but is inspiring a new generation of youngsters in Sidwadweni village, Tsolo, who now also dream of conquering the world.

On top of that, she has managed to put her village on the world map, according to some of her neighbours and relatives on Monday.

One of those is 10-year-old Sinoxolo Magwevana who, like most of the villagers, stayed up all night to watch Zozibini’s moment of crowning glory during the early hours.

The young girl said she always dreamt of becoming a lawyer after finishing school but now she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her role model.

“I just love sisi Zozibini and could not miss watching her on television.

“I want to do beauty pageants and become a successful model just like her,” she told a visiting Daily Dispatch team on Monday morning.

A group of nearly 100 people, mostly village women, youths and young children, descended on the Tunzi homestead where they broke into song and dance.

Some young boys blew their vuvuzelas while the group sang nguZozi lo, abamaziyo abazange bambona which loosely translates to “this is Zozi, those who know her, have never seen her”.

Nontyatyambo Mgaju, 31, who grew up with Tunzi and is her next-door neighbour, said she had redefined the concept of beauty and inspired the villagers.

She said while most had watched the Miss Universe contest on television, some had relied on a WhatsApp group set up by young people in the village for updates.

“Now young children do not care about weaves. She [Zozibini] is just proving a huge inspiration because she has managed to stay true to herself.

“Young children are now confident that they can conquer the world without changing how they look.”

Sibabalwe Mazitshana, 32, a close friend, joked that he used to carry “Loza”, as Zozibini is affectionately known in her village, on his back when she was growing up.

Her aunt, Nophelo Chaza, 61, unfortunately was not able to see her favourite niece on television as her set was damaged by lightning a while ago.

She said she still had vivid memories of a young Zozibini pushing a wheelbarrow to fetch water from a neighbouring village.

The chief of Sidwadweni, Nkosi Mziwenceba Mthawungeni Makalima, said the young beauty had put the whole village on the world map.

Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane also joined millions of South Africans in celebrating the beauty queen, calling her success a result of SA’s support for its own.

“Zozibini Tunzi’s success at the Miss Universe 2019 competition is a victory that should inspire young girls from all rural villages that they too can be the best in what they do when they focus on it and work to achieve their goals,” Mabuyane said.

The premier called for South Africans to continue to support Tunzi in the projects she will be pursuing during her reign as Miss Universe.





Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who was at the event for Tunzi’s crowning, congratulated her and welcomed her to the “Miss Universe sisterhood”.

In a video shared on Miss Universe’s Twitter account, Nel-Peters said: “South Africa, we did it again! We did it again! Zozi, we are so proud of you, welcome to the Miss Universe sisterhood. We’re all rooting for you. You did it! You did it!”

Answering questions at the pageant, Tunzi emphasised the importance of spreading the culture of leadership among young girls and women.

Asked what she thought the most important thing to teach young girls was, Tunzi said: “I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership ...

“Nothing [is] as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself,” she said.

Tunzi was crowned Miss SA in August 2019.

She is the third woman from SA to be crowned Miss Universe after Margaret Gardiner in 1978 and Nel-Peters in 2017. — TimesLIVE