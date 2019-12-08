Missing Bay boy found safe

A grade 1 boy who went missing on Friday afternoon has been found safe at the home of a relative.

Philasande Gilibi was last seen by his grandmother, playing in her yard in Salcombe Street in Algoa Park at about 2.30pm on Friday.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the little boy was found at the home of a relative in Kwadwesi.

Naidu said: "At about 7pm this evening (Sunday) FCS (family violence, child protection and sexual offences) members found the child at the mother's cousin's house in Ezinyoka in the Kwadwesi area."It is alleged the he walked to the house on Friday and the relative failed to inform anyone."