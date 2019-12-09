SA plunged into stage 6 load-shedding
Eskom has announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday.
The power utility said that this was a "shortage of capacity".
"This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply," Eskom said on Twitter.
This is a developing story.