News

SA plunged into stage 6 load-shedding

By Matthew Savides - 09 December 2019
Eskom said it would implement stage 6 load-shedding from Monday evening.
Eskom said it would implement stage 6 load-shedding from Monday evening.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Eskom has announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday.

The power utility said that this was a "shortage of capacity".

"This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply," Eskom said on Twitter.

This is a developing story.

Latest Videos

Celebrating Zozi's Victory
Twitter users react to ousting of Mongameli Bobani

Most Read

X