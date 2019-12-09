It’s a wrap for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses 2019
The ingredients needed for a flop-proof fun evening are a basket of groceries, a few amateur cooks, a trained chef and assistants and a few bottles of wine.
Mix them together with a generous helping of laughter, and you have a winning recipe on your hands.
The final series of The Herald Cooking Masterclasses 2019 hosted over four evenings from October to December 5 at Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth ended the year on a high note — with a taste adventure of exotic dishes inspired by Korea, the Caribbean, America and Turkey.
The Herald Cooking Masterclasses catered for foodies, aspiring cooks and anyone who has ever run out of “what’s for dinner” ideas.
Participants were guided through the evening by a professional chef, who shared his or her unique recipes, ideas and cooking tips. Each participant was also assisted by a student chef from Capsicum Culinary Studio in Newton Park.
“From the moment we stepped in, we were welcomed by the Capsicum staff.
“We felt so welcome from the start. It was extremely exciting — seeing all the ingredients, cooking everything and, also, meeting new people.
“The ambience and the hospitality were fantastic.
“We will definitely come back and bring our friends along next time,” one of the participants of the Korean cooking evening, Jenna Wait, said.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth Campus principal Beryldene Bain said the series had been hugely popular in 2019, with participants being inspired to innovate in their kitchens at home.
Some participants became regulars during the masterclasses, while new people regularly joined in on the fun — offering the perfect excuse to meet new people or reconnect with family and friends around the steaming pots and pans.
Yvette Puttergill, a participant in the American masterclass evening, said the event had been a great way to catch up with friends.
“I’m from Jeffreys Bay, so I travelled especially to be here. The demonstration was spot on.
“Everybody could understand it and grasp what was needed. You didn’t even have to open your recipe, which was lovely.
“I will definitely bring my son along next time, because even he would enjoy this,” Puttergill said.
Fellow American masterclass participant Jackie Jordaan said she enjoyed the diversity of the evening.
“The chefs are all very friendly and very helpful.
“I loved learning about all the different techniques in cooking and bringing out all the flavours ... and obviously all the wine,” Jordaan said.