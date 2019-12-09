It’s a wrap for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses 2019

The ingredients needed for a flop-proof fun evening are a basket of groceries, a few amateur cooks, a trained chef and assistants and a few bottles of wine.

Mix them together with a generous helping of laughter, and you have a winning recipe on your hands.

The final series of The Herald Cooking Masterclasses 2019 hosted over four evenings from October to December 5 at Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth ended the year on a high note — with a taste adventure of exotic dishes inspired by Korea, the Caribbean, America and Turkey.

The Herald Cooking Masterclasses catered for foodies, aspiring cooks and anyone who has ever run out of “what’s for dinner” ideas.

Participants were guided through the evening by a professional chef, who shared his or her unique recipes, ideas and cooking tips. Each participant was also assisted by a student chef from Capsicum Culinary Studio in Newton Park.