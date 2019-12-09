ANC’s political school takes party back to basics

To become an ANC leader is not something everyone is entitled to and it should not be a process embarked upon just for status.

This is one of the reminders the ANC leadership hopes to etch onto the minds of the party’s members.

The reminder was delivered by former ANCYL NEC member Mahlubandile Qwase at the party’s political education class at the Woolboard Exchange in Military Road on Sunday.

Speaking to more than 50 attendees, Qwase said the ANC needed to revisit the rule book to rectify its mistakes by following due procedure in electing leadership.

One of the issues that needed correcting was the use of leadership positions as a means to attain power, he said.

“To be an ANC leader must be attached to a rigorous process, but unfortunately that is no longer the case today,” Qwase said.



Qwase revisited the guidelines of the party’s document, Through the Eye of the Needle, emphasising the need for responsible leadership and unity within the party.

ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the document was a core part of the political school to conscientise the party’s members.

“This is part of a deliberate programme to raise the consciousness levels of members and leaders of ANC structures.

“The document Through the Eye of the Needle is a critical document in the ANC which provides a guide on conduct, discipline, structures of the ANC as well as leadership selection among others,” Nqakula said.

He said this and other documents that were crucial to the functioning of the party, such as the Freedom Charter, would be revisited in other political education classes to follow.

Qwase was speaking alongside ANC veteran Phila Nkayi and political education committee member Lutho Nduvane.

Nkayi said the objectives of the political class included preparing, nurturing and developing a mature cadre as well as building a strong, viable and cohesive organisation.