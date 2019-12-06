Trial delay frustrates families of young women killed in hit-and-run

PREMIUM

The trial of a taxi driver accused of crashing into and killing two Atlas security company employees hit a snag at the eleventh hour on Thursday, much to the frustration of the young women’s families.



It is understood that the driver, who faces charges including culpable homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident, had intended to plead guilty on Thursday morning, but changed his mind at the last moment and fired his defence attorney...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.