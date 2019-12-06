Trial delay frustrates families of young women killed in hit-and-run
The trial of a taxi driver accused of crashing into and killing two Atlas security company employees hit a snag at the eleventh hour on Thursday, much to the frustration of the young women’s families.
It is understood that the driver, who faces charges including culpable homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident, had intended to plead guilty on Thursday morning, but changed his mind at the last moment and fired his defence attorney...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.