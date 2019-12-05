Tributes pour in for DA councillor Ngumbela

A vibrant woman with a heart of gold.

This is how Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Koleka Ngumbela, 69, will be remembered.

Ngumbela died on Tuesday after battling an illness.

She had been a councillor since the 2016 local government elections.

“The DA is saddened by the passing of one of our proportional representative councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay,” the party’s Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, said.

“She was a hard-working, dedicated and committed councillor who strove to serve the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, and her contributions will be sorely missed,” Bhanga said.

“I would like to extend our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, during this time of loss.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said Ngumbela had been an excellent comrade.

“I knew her — we were serving on the same committee.

“She had a passion for people and always put the needs of people first,” Grootboom said.

Both served on the municipal public accounts committee and ethics committee.

“She had good debates and brought good inputs in council, especially in our committee.

“This is a great loss,” he said.

“Her gentle spirit has had a great influence on me. She will be missed in council.

“We are praying for the family.”

Cope’s Siyasanga Sijadu said she was saddened by the untimely passing of a fellow councillor.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and the DA — ‘uMama’ was such a vibrant human being with a heart of gold,” Sijadu said.

“When I heard she was in hospital I called her and she sounded in good spirits; we even shared a few jokes.

“To hear that she is now no more is heart-shattering,” she added.

Tributes poured in for Ngumbela from colleagues and friends on Facebook on Wednesday.

The DA’s Sandile Rwexwana said in a Facebook post that Ngumbela had been a lady.

DA councillor Francois Greyling wrote: “RIP, my dear friend. Always dressed to a T.

“Always smiling, and highly respected by me and my fellow colleagues.

“Your chirpy laughs and level-headed contributions will be missed.”

Angi Jones wrote: “RIP my dear friend ... So many memories of amazing things we did together in the name of education. Thank you for believing in me, Koleka Ngumbela.”