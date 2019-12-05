Investors left destitute as R21m squandered
As two young stockbrokers allegedly squandered R21m on trips to Bali and the US, luxury items and gambling at casinos, many of their investors were left destitute, with some so down and out they even contemplated suicide.
One excuse after another was used when the desperate men and women inquired about their money...
