British and Irish Lions to play in PE

The British and Irish Lions will return to Port Elizabeth for the first time since 2009 when they play against a SA Invitational XI in a midweek match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 7 2021.



There had been fears that the Lions would not visit Port Elizabeth on their eight-game tour, which will include three Tests against the Springboks...

