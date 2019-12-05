We don't owe Eskom for electricity, says parliament

Parliament has denied owing Eskom thousands in arrears.

On Tuesday, parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said it would write to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and parliament management about the R17,000 that parliament owes the power utility.

However, parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Wednesday that this was incorrect information.

“The information given to the committee was unfortunately erroneous as parliament does not have any electricity account with Eskom and thus cannot owe or be in arrears with the entity," he said.