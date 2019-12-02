Dan Qeqe stadium lies in ruins

Shattered windows, broken doors, missing toilets and electrical wiring ripped out the walls, stolen and damaged equipment and furniture is what is left of the once iconic Dan Qeqe Stadium in Port Elizabeth.



Built in 1974 after well-known sports administrator Dan Qeqe led the fight for its construction in Zwide, all that is left is an empty shell and decommissioned sports fields...

