Chippa share spoils with Baroka

Chippa United stretched their unbeaten run to three matches but were forced to settle for a goalless draw in their Absa Premiership fixture against Baroka at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.



A win against Baroka could have seen the Port Elizabeth based football side move to 13th place on the log but coach Norman Mapeza will be pleased with the fact that his troops have maintained their consistency...

