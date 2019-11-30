Jeffreys Bay woman shoots intruder

A Jeffreys Bay woman shot an armed intruder on her farm in Kabeljauws on Friday night.

A second intruder managed to escape.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 48-year-old woman was stabbed in the head but still managed to shoot the intruder in his upper body.

"The woman was busy with administrative duties in an office close to her home," Swart said.

At about 8.30pm, she heard a noise but assumed it was her husband.

"But then she saw two armed men, one with a firearm and the other with a sharp object, in front of the office trying to gain access."

Swart said the suspect armed with a firearm then fired several shots at her.

The second suspect then stabbed her in the head.

"The woman retaliated and shot the man in the upper body."

"The victim phoned her husband, who immediately alerted the necessary emergency services."

Swart said the injured suspect was admitted to hospital.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: "Crimes against women and children remain a top priority for the South African Police Service and perpetrators of such crimes will be traced and brought before court to account for their actions".

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court once fit to do so.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Francis Scott on 082 441 7645 or the Jeffreys Bay police on 042 200 6800.