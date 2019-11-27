News

Yet another Mpac meeting collapses

By Nomazima Nkosi - 27 November 2019
PLACE OF STRIFE: The Port Elizabeth City Hall
Image: WERNER HILLS

Yet another Nelson Mandela Bay municipal public accounts committee meeting collapsed on Tuesday.

It was the third failed attempt at holding the meeting.

ANC councillors walked out of the meeting while committee chair Pinky Tshanga called in sick.

On the agenda, Mpac was meant to debate the 2017/2018 quarterly oversight report submitted by the office of the chief operating officer and to look at the progress the city has made in filling critical vacancies.

At the last Mpac meeting, Tshanga said she had received advice from the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to hold off on meetings until council sits and until it addresses legal concerns about acting city boss Nobuntu Mpongwana’s appointment. — Nomazima Nkosi

