Helenvale a living hell for residents — Steenhuisen

On a mission to rebuild the DA, the party’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen, canvassed for votes in Helenvale, saying the DA cared about the “forgotten people” of the northern areas.

An hour before his public meeting in Anita Drive, a 61-year-old man was shot in the same street — driving home Steenhuisen’s message that crime was out of control in the area.

The man was shot in Anita Drive at about 10am, with a suspect arrested shortly after the shooting in a nearby street.

Addressing a crowd of about 70 people, Steenhuisen said: “Life has not got better for the people here in the last 25 years.”

He said gangsters should not be roaming the streets, but should be sitting in jail.

“They continue making the lives of community members a living hell.”

Steenhuisen called on residents to give the DA a majority of the vote in the 2021 Local Government Elections to govern Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We have a chance to kill that snake that is [mayor Mongameli] Bobani in the upcoming elections and the only way to do it is with the ballot paper.

“You can’t trust him with your future and that of your children.

“The only way to bring change in Helenvale is with a huge win for the DA.”

He said the current government had forgotten about the people of the northern areas.

“We need change and we are going to save the Bay,” he said.