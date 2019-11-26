Taxi association 'bans' e-hailing taxi services in Khayelitsha

Members of the Codeta taxi association met police and people in the e-hailing industry on November 11 to notify them that they would only be "allowed" to drop off passengers in Khayelitsha for three more days and that no more pickups would be permitted.

According to David Drummond, chairperson of the Section 66 Association, which represents taxi and e-hailing interests in the Western Cape, competition has increased in the city centre and drivers are now going to outlying areas.

He said there were thousands of drivers operating without permits. He said e-hailing app operators allow drivers to register even if they do not have permits from the local authority. As a result, minibus taxi operators are taking matters into their own hands.

“They said no one else is doing anything about it, so they’re becoming the police in these areas,” said Drummond.

He said the problem was that drivers with permits were “being put in the same category as the illegals”.