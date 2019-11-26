'Sars must not be a toothless tiger': Tito Mboweni supports 'intrusive' investigating unit

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out in support of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) having an “intrusive” investigating unit.

This is in line with the finding of the Nugent commission of inquiry into tax administration governance at Sars, which found that such a unit was necessary and lawful, reports BusinessLIVE.

The issue of a Sars investigating unit has been in the spotlight following the controversy over the "rogue unit", which has had far reaching ramifications for former Sars commissioner and current public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mboweni said he endorsed the submission made by the National Treasury to the Nugent commission in 2018, which stated that “enforcement powers that are also intrusive are necessary for any tax collection agency”.