Serial-rape suspect wants new lawyer — moments before trial
A Motherwell man facing a string of rape charges surprised the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday when he said he wanted to change his legal representative moments before his trial was set to begin.
The 33-year-old suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, told judge Bulelwa Pakati that his family had informed him at the weekend that they would pay for a private attorney. ..
