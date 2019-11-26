‘My co-accused hit woman, 86, on head with hammer’

One of two men accused of the 2018 attack and murder of an elderly Kamma Park woman on Monday pleaded guilty to a charge of housebreaking but not to charges of robbery and murder.



After hearing the charges read out against him and his co-accused, Sizwe Jika entered a plea explanation in the Port Elizabeth High Court in which he pointed to Junior Lungisa as the person who delivered the devastating blows to the head of Ann Maria Smith which led to her death...

