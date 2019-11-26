World beckons once more for PE chef school
Fresh from serving dishes at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Port Elizabeth-based chef Ralph Gottschalk’s culinary school is setting its sights abroad again with trips to Japan and India on its to-do list.
Having returned from holding the fort as a head chef at the World Cup, Gottschalk has about eight months before heading back to Japan for the 2020 Olympic Games in July in Tokyo...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.