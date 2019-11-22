St Francis man guilty of raping 19-month-old girl

A St Francis Bay man accused of raping a 19-month old baby left in his care was convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.



Mzingisi James Ntshontshi, 50, was found guilty on one charge of rape after judge Irma Schoeman found that his version of events was improbable and that the state had proved its case through acceptable circumstantial evidence...

