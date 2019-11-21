WATCH | EFF aims to take over City of Joburg when Mashaba steps down

The EFF wants to govern City of Johannesburg when mayor Herman Mashaba steps down next week.

Party leader Julius Malema has said that the EFF would field it’s own mayoral candidate for the metropolitan municipality. “We are going to field our candidate in Joburg and the leadership will announce the name in due course,” said Malema.

“There’s a nonsense I am not prepared to entertain of 'why are you not supporting the DA?', we supported the DA and it’s their turn now to support the EFF. It’s only fair, why should we always support the white man? Why can’t the white man find it in himself to support a black man?.” Malema announced strict trade measures that would guide them if they were to support a candidate fielded by opposition political parties.

He said that they would only support another party’s candidate in Johannesburg if that party promises to support the EFF governance of Tshwane.

“We are not saying we won’t talk, we will talk, on condition they support the EFF candidate. We think we are ready to govern Joburg.