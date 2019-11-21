Further delay in Omotoso case

Shying away from his usual flamboyant attire, rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was wearing a new outfit when he entered the dock of the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.



To the amusement of those in the public gallery and some court officials, Omotoso sported a Springbok rugby jersey, a green jacket and a Springbok emblazoned scarf draped around his neck — in an apparent sign of support for the recent Springboks’ Rugby World Cup win...

