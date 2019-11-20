Bobani 'refuses to sign' Bhisho intervention letter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani refused to sign a document acknowledging Bhisho's plans to intervene in the city's administration.

This is according to a statement from the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane following a provincial cabinet meeting on last Wednesday.

In the statement, it said an official from the provincial department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs hand-delivered a letter to Bobani, but the mayor refused to sign it.

“The letter with directives, was physically delivered to the executive mayor of Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality at his office by an official from (Cogta) but the executive mayor refused to sign an acknowledgment of receipt of letter containing directives but he did take the copy,” the statement reads.

In the letter, Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha issued a directive to the council, in terms of Section 139 (1) (A) of the constitution, describing the extent of its failure to fulfil its obligations and detailing the steps that had to be taken for the city to meet its obligations.

Bobani denied this, saying it was not true.