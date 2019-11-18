Recovering gunshot victim shot dead while being treated in hospital
A man being treated for gunshot wounds was fatally shot when his alleged attacker returned to finish the job at Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga.
The 34-year-old victim, who survived a shooting earlier in the week, was brazenly killed in the hospital's corridors on Saturday.
“Reports indicate the victim was admitted to hospital on November 13 about 9.53pm with gunshot wounds in his upper body,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.
While he was recuperating in a ward with other patients, the person who allegedly shot him walked in.
“It is believed the victim recognised the man and immediately a scuffle ensued between them, to the point where they reached the corridors of the ward. The suspect allegedly drew a pistol and shot the victim several times, then left the hospital,” said Hlathi.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health said on Monday that it viewed the incident as a "serious indictment on the safety and security of staff and patients at the hospital".
The incident occurred after health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made a recent presentation to the committee emphasising that the safety of staff and patients in public clinics and hospitals was a non-negotiable priority.
"The department must investigate the shooting and we wish to have a full report from minister Mkhize as to why some of the non-negotiable variables were compromised and how an assailant entered the hospital with a gun to shoot a patient," said committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.
Two weeks ago, at All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, a suspect barged into the casualty ward and allegedly stabbed a patient to death in the early hours of Sunday morning, while doctors were attending to him.
HeraldLIVE reported that provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: “While they were treating the patient for a stab wound in the chest, a knife-wielding man barged in and said he wanted to finish the patient off.
“There were 10 guards deployed to various points of the hospital, but the man forced his way through security in casualty by waving a knife about.
“The doctor and nurses ran for their lives, and the security guards could not prevent the man from stabbing the patient to death.”