Everything we know so far about Mmusi Maimane’s proposed new party

Mmusi Maimane may be out of the DA but that doesn't mean he'll be quitting politics any time soon.

The former DA leader shocked many when he announced that he was resigning from the party as the leader and as an MP last month.

In an exclusive interview on eNCA recently, Maimane hinted at starting a new political party.

Here is everything you need to know:

Non-racial SA

Maimane said through his “new movement”, he would continue to fight for a “vision of a non-racial SA”, which he said was something he would devote his life to and was rejected in the DA.

He also said he would remain a politician, because of his love for the country and its people.

“When I came into politics the number one priority was to build an inclusive SA for all.

“I believe at my core that nonracialism is the future of our nation and it's something that I will continue to fight for,” he said.

A 'new vehicle' for change

Maimane said that SA needed a “new vehicle” for change.

According to Maimane, the “new vehicle” was something that would “come back to the people”.

“Actually we need a new coalition, a new vehicle and something that would come back to the people.”

He also described the “new vehicle” as a “movement that is led by people for the people, that will challenge the status quo”.

“I think certainly my contribution to society is to be able to get back to that discussion,” he said.

Not just another party

Maimane said that he was not sure a new political party was needed.

He said the movement will be “not only political” but also involve civil society and non-government organisations (NGOs).

“A new political party may simply be saying let’s add another colour to the many colours of political parties that exist, we need a new coalition, a new vehicle,” he said.

“When we understand what a new vehicle looks like, it ought to get back to citizens.”

Backed by society

Maimane further stated that he had engaged different “actors and different players in society” in the short time since his resignation.

He said at the right time, he would say more about the new party.

“What I know is that the system that we have now doesn't work. So at the right time, we will be able to communicate what that, in fact, will look like and how we will engage more society.

“More citizens must have a dialogue and, for starters, I think we must have a conversation in SA,” he said.

It will address injustice and racism

Maimane recently tweeted his stance on injustice and racism, urging his followers to build a better SA for all.

“I abhor racists, especially the ones whose fundamental attitude is the preservation of exclusionary economic policy. Our primary objective of one SA for all will only be achieved when we are willing to confront the injustices suffered by South Africans. Let’s build it together for all,” he wrote.