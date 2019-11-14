More than 80 died in KZN's Easter storms - and this week's deluge could be worse

“This is not a warning we can afford to downplay or minimise in any way.”

That was the ominous message from KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Thursday.

He said the intensity of threatened storms on Thursday and Friday was expected to be greater than in April, when more than 80 people died in the floods.

Addressing journalists at the eThekwini's disaster management centre in Durban, Hlomuka said the inclement weather would intensify on Thursday into Friday.