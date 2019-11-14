Amy'Leigh's parents 'struggled to regain her trust' after kidnapping

As the trial against four people accused of kidnapping Amy’Leigh de Jager was postponed on Wednesday, her mother said the six-year-old was struggling to cope after her ordeal.

Tharina Human, 27, Pieter van Zyl, 50, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, were arrested after Amy’Leigh was bundled into a white Toyota Fortuner outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on September 2 2019.

She was dropped off in Vanderbijlpark in the early hours of September 3, and found by a couple who were on their way home from a neighbourhood pub.

The four appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to January 9.

Amy’Leigh’s mother, Angeline de Jager, told eNCA that her daughter was screaming for help when she was snatched by the alleged kidnappers.

“She was screaming for help from her mom and they put her in a car and drove away,” said De Jager.

Asked how her daughter was doing since the incident, she said: “It’s not going well. She is struggling. She’s never been afraid of people, which she is now. Even us parents struggled to gain her trust again.”

She said it was sad that Human, who she said was her best friend, was involved.