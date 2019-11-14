Comair puts contingency plans in place ahead of SAA strike

Comair has put contingency plans in place to mitigate any impact the SA Airways (SAA) strike may have on its flight schedules.

“Comair will continue its operations notwithstanding the threatened industrial action at South African Airways Technical (Saat)," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

“We will do everything possible to keep customers informed and to minimise the impact of any Saat strike action. Serving our customers remains our priority,” said Comair’s joint CEO Wrenelle Stander.

Airline Mango on Thursday assured passengers “that we are not affected by the strike at SAA”.

SAA has cancelled nearly all of its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday ahead of a union-led strike.

The airline said all flights operated on partner airlines, including SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and code-share partners, including flights operated by Star Alliance partner airlines, would not be affected.