All the best snaps & videos from fans at Springbok trophy tour

It was screams and tears of joy in Gauteng on Thursday, as the Springboks kicked off their World Cup trophy tour around the city.

The Springboks made history again on Saturday when they defeated England 32-12 at the Yokohama international stadium in Japan to win the Rugby World Cup for the third time.

The tour started off at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, with President Ramaphosa, the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, and Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who announced his retirement from international rugby, giving speeches through the course of the tour.

Gautengers hate nothing more than traffic, but Thursday afternoon's traffic congestion received a rather warm welcome from the Bok supporters.

Those who attended the trophy tour posted snaps and videos of their experience on social media.

Here are just some of the pictures and videos from the day: