Sheep-shearers aim for SA sports award ... at a fast clip

Two sheep-shearers from a small Eastern Cape town will be up against top sports stars at the SA Sports Awards on Sunday.



Mayenzeke Shweni and Bonile Rebela, from Sterkspruit, make up the blade-shearing section of the SA sheep-shearing team...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.