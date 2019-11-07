Port Elizabeth attorney and wife in court for fraud

Fraud accused estate agent Nomsa “Tiny” Masiza and her husband Phillip appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court, where the pair face fraud and theft charges in two different cases.



Nomsa, who runs her own estate agency, Khulile Properties, and another company in which she is the sole member, Lumile Building Contractors CC, is accused of defrauding two women out of more than R1m...

