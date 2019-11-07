Ex-soldier Trevor Nel accused of assault wants wife to represent him
Charged with assaulting his daughter, controversial former Port Elizabeth soldier Trevor Nel has now recruited his wife — a witness in the matter — to represent him in his formal bail application, and the prosecution is not impressed.
Magistrate Xolisa Dlolisa said on Wednesday that in all his years in law, he had never come across such a situation...
