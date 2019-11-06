Family gets Gerrie Nel to hunt Senzo’s killer. A waste of time, says NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority says it will not be affected by the the announcement by AfriForum that it will represent the family of late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.



NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke told Times Select the lobby group’s involvement would not have a bearing on the case if and when a decision was taken to prosecute someone. ..

